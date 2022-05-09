Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Plying for Significant Growth

Regional Analysis

The market for enterprise quantum computing is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of enterprise quantum computing market has been studied for North America (US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Singapore, Australia, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacifc), and the rest of the world (including the Middle East & Africa, and South America).

North America was leading the enterprise quantum computing market in 2018. North America is an established region in terms of advanced infrastructure support— widely known for being an early adopter of new technology. Increasing investment in research & development of quantum computing by key players, highly skilled technical expertise, and presence of market leaders such as Google, IBM Corporation, and Intel primarily affect the growth of enterprise quantum computing in the region.

Europe held second-largest share of the global quantum computing market in 2018. The UK dominated the market, followed by Germany and France. The Canada-Germany agreement signed in 2018 for establishing quantum computing and machine learning networks has significantly benefited the development of quantum computing technology in the country.

Asia-Pacific is projected to grow with the fastest growing CAGR. China accounted for the highest market share of the Asia-Pacific enterprise quantum computing market in 2018. The recently launched USD 10 billion quantum initiative in Shanghai is expected to contribute to the growth of China enterprise quantum computing market. Initiatives from companies such as Alibaba towards the development of quantum technology is further expected to drive the growth of the market in in the coming years.

The rest of the world enterprise quantum computing market is expected to grow with a steady rate during the forecast period. The presence of research facilities of companies such as IBM in Brazil is expected to significantly impact the development of quantum computing technology in the region. However, lack of skilled workforce is projected to hamper the growth of regional enterprise quantum computing market.

Key players

MRFR has considered QRA Corp, Intel Corporation, D-Wave Systems Inc, Cambridge Quantum, Computing Ltd, QC Ware Corp., Rigetti & Co, Inc., QxBranch, Inc., IBM Corporation, Google LLC, Quantum Circuits, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, and Atos SE as some of the key players in enterprise quantum computing market.

