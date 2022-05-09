Diver Safety Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Diver Safety market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Diver Safety market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Knives

Lights

Buoys

Lift Bags

Diver Nvigation and Location Systems

Segment by Application

Liferaft

Boat

Other

By Company

A.P. Valves

ACR

Beaver

Beuchat

Canepa & Campi

Chambers Oceanics

Cressi-Sub

Daniamant

Datrex

Fend-Air

Imersion

McMurdo

Ocean REE

Riffe

RJE International

Scubapro

Sea to Sky Dive Technologies

SPETTON

Tabata Deutschland

Tusa

Typhoon

Underwater Kinetics Europe

Weatherdock

Xiamen Lonako

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Diver Safety Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Knives

1.2.3 Lights

1.2.4 Buoys

1.2.5 Lift Bags

1.2.6 Diver Nvigation and Location Systems

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Diver Safety Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Liferaft

1.3.3 Boat

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Diver Safety Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Diver Safety Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Diver Safety Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Diver Safety Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Diver Safety Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Diver Safety Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Diver Safety Industry Trends

2.3.2 Diver Safety Market Drivers

2.3.3 Diver Safety Market Challenges

2.3.4 Diver Safety Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Diver Safety Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Diver Safety Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Diver Safety Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Diver Safety Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Diver Safety Revenue

