Thyristor Controlled Series Capacitor (TCSC) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Thyristor Controlled Series Capacitor (TCSC, Thyristor Controlled Series Compensation) is one of the important control devices of the Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS, Flexible AC Transmission System). The TCSC can be used to flexibly control the power flow of the system and dampen the low-frequency oscillation and sub-synchronization of the system. resonance.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Thyristor Controlled Series Capacitor (TCSC) in global, including the following market information:

Global Thyristor Controlled Series Capacitor (TCSC) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Thyristor Controlled Series Capacitor (TCSC) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Thyristor Controlled Series Capacitor (TCSC) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Thyristor Controlled Series Capacitor (TCSC) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Blocking Mode Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Thyristor Controlled Series Capacitor (TCSC) include ABB, GE, Siemens, Mitsubishi Electric, Alstom, Eaton and NR Electric, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Thyristor Controlled Series Capacitor (TCSC) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Thyristor Controlled Series Capacitor (TCSC) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Thyristor Controlled Series Capacitor (TCSC) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Blocking Mode

Bypass Mode

Capacitive Boost Mode (Capacitive Vernier Mode)

Inductive Boost Mode (Inductive Vernier Mode)

Global Thyristor Controlled Series Capacitor (TCSC) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Thyristor Controlled Series Capacitor (TCSC) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electric Utilities

Renewables

Railways

Industrial

Oil and Gas

Global Thyristor Controlled Series Capacitor (TCSC) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Thyristor Controlled Series Capacitor (TCSC) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Thyristor Controlled Series Capacitor (TCSC) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Thyristor Controlled Series Capacitor (TCSC) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Thyristor Controlled Series Capacitor (TCSC) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Thyristor Controlled Series Capacitor (TCSC) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABB

GE

Siemens

Mitsubishi Electric

Alstom

Eaton

NR Electric

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Thyristor Controlled Series Capacitor (TCSC) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Thyristor Controlled Series Capacitor (TCSC) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Thyristor Controlled Series Capacitor (TCSC) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Thyristor Controlled Series Capacitor (TCSC) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Thyristor Controlled Series Capacitor (TCSC) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Thyristor Controlled Series Capacitor (TCSC) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Thyristor Controlled Series Capacitor (TCSC) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Thyristor Controlled Series Capacitor (TCSC) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Thyristor Controlled Series Capacitor (TCSC) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Thyristor Controlled Series Capacitor (TCSC) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Thyristor Controlled Series Capacitor (TCSC) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thyristor Controlled Series Capacitor (TCSC) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

