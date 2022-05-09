Global Video Conferencing Systems Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Video Conferencing Systems market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Video Conferencing Systems market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- On-Premise Video Conferencing
- Cloud-Based Video Conferencing
Segment by Application
- Corporate Enterprise
- Healthcare
- Government and Defense
- Education
- Other
By Company
- Cisco Systems
- Microsoft Corporation
- Blackberry
- Adobe Systems
- Avaya
- Huawei Technologies
- Lifesize Communications
- Intercall (West Corporation)
- ZTE Corporation
- Kedacom
- Polycom
- Zoom
- Ericsson LG
- BlueJeans
- Vidyo
- Arkadin
- NEC
- LogMein
- PGi
- Fuze
- Blackboard
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Video Conferencing Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 On-Premise Video Conferencing
1.2.3 Cloud-Based Video Conferencing
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Video Conferencing Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Corporate Enterprise
1.3.3 Healthcare
1.3.4 Government and Defense
1.3.5 Education
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Video Conferencing Systems Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Video Conferencing Systems Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Video Conferencing Systems Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Video Conferencing Systems Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Video Conferencing Systems Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Video Conferencing Systems Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Video Conferencing Systems Industry Trends
2.3.2 Video Conferencing Systems Market Drivers
2.3.3 Video Conferencing Systems Market Challenges
2.3.4 Video Conferencing Systems Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Video Conferencing Systems Players by Revenue
