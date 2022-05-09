Structural Steel Coating Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Structural Steel Coating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Epoxy Coatings Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Structural Steel Coating include Sherwin-Williams, AkzoNobel, PPG, Hempel, Jotun, Axalta, Sumter Coatings, Rust-Oleum and Zinga, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Structural Steel Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Structural Steel Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Structural Steel Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Epoxy Coatings

Zincs Coatings

Urethanes Coatings

Polyaspartics and Polysiloxanes Coatings

Global Structural Steel Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Structural Steel Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Roads and Bridges

Industrial Plants

Commercial Building

Others

Global Structural Steel Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Structural Steel Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Structural Steel Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Structural Steel Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Structural Steel Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Structural Steel Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sherwin-Williams

AkzoNobel

PPG

Hempel

Jotun

Axalta

Sumter Coatings

Rust-Oleum

Zinga

Sika AG

Kanat Boya

Tnemec

Bailey Paints

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Structural Steel Coating Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Structural Steel Coating Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Structural Steel Coating Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Structural Steel Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Structural Steel Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Structural Steel Coating Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Structural Steel Coating Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Structural Steel Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Structural Steel Coating Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Structural Steel Coating Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Structural Steel Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Structural Steel Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Structural Steel Coating Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Structural Steel Coating Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Structural Steel Coating Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Structural Steel Coating Companies

