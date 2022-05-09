Single Component Intumescent Coating Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Single Component Intumescent Coating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Acrylic Coating Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Single Component Intumescent Coating include AkzoNobel, RPM, Albi-StanChem, Sherwin-Williams, Jotun, Flame Control, PPG, 3M and SKK, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Single Component Intumescent Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Single Component Intumescent Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Single Component Intumescent Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Acrylic Coating
- Vinyl Coating
- Polyvinyl Acetate Coating
Global Single Component Intumescent Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Single Component Intumescent Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Construction
- Oil & Gas
Global Single Component Intumescent Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Single Component Intumescent Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Single Component Intumescent Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Single Component Intumescent Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Single Component Intumescent Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Single Component Intumescent Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- AkzoNobel
- RPM
- Albi-StanChem
- Sherwin-Williams
- Jotun
- Flame Control
- PPG
- 3M
- SKK
- Demilec
- Isolatek
- Wacker
- ACS
- OMNOVA
- R. Brothers
- Yung Chi
- INCA
- Beijing Jinyu
- Sichuan Tianfu
- Shandong Singal
- Jiangsu Lanling
- Kunshan Ninghua
- Henan Zhoangao
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Single Component Intumescent Coating Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Single Component Intumescent Coating Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Single Component Intumescent Coating Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Single Component Intumescent Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Single Component Intumescent Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Single Component Intumescent Coating Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Single Component Intumescent Coating Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Single Component Intumescent Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Single Component Intumescent Coating Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Single Component Intumescent Coating Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Single Component Intumescent Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Single Component Intumescent Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Single Component Intumescent Coating Product Type
