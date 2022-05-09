Hybrid Power Solutions Market Business opportunity Size, Share, Major Players & Forecast Till 2030

Market Scope

The global hybrid power solutions market is fueled by government moves to reduce carbon emissions and generation of power with minimum fuel. Rising prices of fuel and advances in extraction and storage of energy can bolster market demand significantly. Presence of various manufacturers and connectivity assured to rural areas through power grids will favor market demand. Low atmospheric contamination, fuel savings, and generation in off-grid sites will influence growth trajectories. Deployment of hybrid solutions for individuals instead of residential and commercial enterprises will be beneficial to the market. It can supply uninterrupted power supply to remote destinations.

The global hybrid power solutions market size is projected to expand at 9.71% CAGR from 2021 to 2028 (forecast period). MRFR’s report on the hybrid power solutions market comprises growth drivers, challenges, and trends on the industry for the forecast period (2020-2027). The COVID-19 pandemic and its implications are explored in depth in the market.

Competitive Analysis

Siemens AG, NYE Thermodynamics Corporation, SMA Solar Technology AG, Huawei Technologies Co., LTD., Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd., ZTE Corporation, Mitsubishi Power Systems Europe Ltd., and MJB International are key players in the global hybrid power solutions market.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic can positively impact the hybrid power solutions market as fossil fuels are depleted and sustainability becomes a major issue. Energy companies are investing in renewable energy production for storing energy and providing it to end-users on an industry basis.

Segmentation

Solar Diesel Technology to Dominate Market Demand

The solar diesel technology is expected to dominate the global hybrid power solutions market demand owing to installation of solar power systems and awareness among consumers. The technology can balance energy demand during night-time. Photovoltaic (PV) systems can supply additional energy to utility providers in case of a power cut or power outage. Doling out of tenders and implementation of new policies for hybrid power solutions as a backup for achieving renewable targets can bode well for the market.

Telecommunication Industry to be Biggest End-user

The telecommunication industry is expected to be the biggest end-user owing to the focus of telecom providers on providing connectivity in rural areas. Large number of subscribers and surge in number of installations can drive demand for hybrid power solutions.

Regional Analysis

APAC to Lead in Global Hybrid Power Solutions Market

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to lead in hybrid power solutions owing to integration of renewable power to the electricity mix. Government support and new initiatives can support market demand. Japan and India are the biggest contributors of the region. Establishment of wind and solar projects as well as procurement of land for housing grids, substations, and transformers can bode well for the market.

Industry News

MPC Energy Solutions has selected ISOTRON SA for the construction of solar PV plants in El Salvador. The plant is aimed to generate energy to the tune of 21.07 MWp.

