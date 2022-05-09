Global Cool Chain Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Cool Chain market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cool Chain market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Warehouse
- Comprehensive
- Delivery
- Platform
- Transport
- E-commerce
- Supply Chain
Segment by Application
- Food and Beverages
- Healthcare
- Pharmaceutical
- Others
By Company
- AmeriCold Logistics
- Nichirei Logistics Group
- Lineage Logistics
- OOCL Logistics
- Burris Logistics
- VersaCold Logistics Services
- JWD Group
- Swire Group
- Preferred Freezer Services
- Swift Transportation
- AGRO Merchants Group, LLC
- XPO Logistics
- CWT Limited
- Kloosterboer
- NewCold Cooperatief U.A.
- DHL
- SCG Logistics
- X2 Group
- AIT
- Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata
- Best Cold Chain Co.
- A.B. Oxford Cold Storage
- Interstate Cold Storage
- Assa Abloy
- Cloverleaf Cold Storage
- Chase Doors
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Cool Chain Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Warehouse
1.2.3 Comprehensive
1.2.4 Delivery
1.2.5 Platform
1.2.6 Transport
1.2.7 E-commerce
1.2.8 Supply Chain
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Cool Chain Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food and Beverages
1.3.3 Healthcare
1.3.4 Pharmaceutical
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Cool Chain Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Cool Chain Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Cool Chain Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Cool Chain Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Cool Chain Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Cool Chain Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Cool Chain Industry Trends
2.3.2 Cool Chain Market Drivers
2.3.3 Cool Chain Market Challenges
2.3.4 Cool Chain Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Cool Chain Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Cool Chain Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Cool Chain Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Cool Chain Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
