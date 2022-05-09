News
Global Sputter System Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Sputter System market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sputter System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Metal
- Glass
- Semiconductor
- Others
Segment by Application
- Automotive
- Electronics & Semiconductor
- Institutes
- Others
By Company
- ULVAC
- Quorum Technologies
- Buhler
- Cressington Scientific Instruments
- Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation
- Oxford Instruments
- Semicore Equipment
- Plassys Bestek
- PVD Products
- Denton Vacuum
- Veeco Instruments
- Kolzer
- SPI Supplies
- Hind High Vacuum Company(HHV)
- KDF Electronic & Vacuum Services
- FHR Anlagenbau
- Angstrom Engineering
- Soleras Advanced Coatings
- Milman Thin Film Systems
- Plasma Process Group
- Mustang Vacuum Systems
- Kenosistec
- Scientific Vacuum Systems
- AJA International
- Electron Microscopy Sciences
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
