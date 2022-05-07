Automotive Exterior Door Handle Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Exterior Door Handle in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Exterior Door Handle Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Exterior Door Handle Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Automotive Exterior Door Handle companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Exterior Door Handle market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Metal Handle Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Exterior Door Handle include ITW Automotive, Aisin, Huf Group, U-Shin, VAST, Magna, ALPHA Corporation, Grupo Antolin and Valeo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Exterior Door Handle manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Exterior Door Handle Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Automotive Exterior Door Handle Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Metal Handle

Plastic Handle

Global Automotive Exterior Door Handle Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Automotive Exterior Door Handle Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Exterior Door Handle Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Automotive Exterior Door Handle Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Exterior Door Handle revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Exterior Door Handle revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Exterior Door Handle sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Automotive Exterior Door Handle sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ITW Automotive

Aisin

Huf Group

U-Shin

VAST

Magna

ALPHA Corporation

Grupo Antolin

Valeo

Xin Point Corporation

Guizhou Guihang

Sakae Riken Kogyo

SMR Automotive

TriMark Corporation

Sandhar Technologies

HU SHAN

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Exterior Door Handle Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Exterior Door Handle Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Exterior Door Handle Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Exterior Door Handle Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Exterior Door Handle Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Exterior Door Handle Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Exterior Door Handle Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Exterior Door Handle Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Exterior Door Handle Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Exterior Door Handle Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Exterior Door Handle Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Exterior Door Handle Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Exterior Door Handle Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Exterior Door Handle Players in Global Market

