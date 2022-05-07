Electric Dehumidifier Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Dehumidifier in global, including the following market information:

Global Electric Dehumidifier Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electric Dehumidifier Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Electric Dehumidifier companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electric Dehumidifier market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Portable Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electric Dehumidifier include Haier, Midea, Deye, Danby, Frigidaire, Eurgeen, Panasonic, Sharp and LG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electric Dehumidifier manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electric Dehumidifier Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Electric Dehumidifier Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Portable

Fixed

Global Electric Dehumidifier Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Electric Dehumidifier Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household

Commercial

Global Electric Dehumidifier Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Electric Dehumidifier Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electric Dehumidifier revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electric Dehumidifier revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electric Dehumidifier sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Electric Dehumidifier sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Haier

Midea

Deye

Danby

Frigidaire

Eurgeen

Panasonic

Sharp

LG

Gree

Mitsubishi Electric

De’Longhi

Philips

Songjing

Kenmore

Friedrich

SoleusAir

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electric Dehumidifier Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electric Dehumidifier Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electric Dehumidifier Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electric Dehumidifier Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electric Dehumidifier Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Electric Dehumidifier Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electric Dehumidifier Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electric Dehumidifier Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electric Dehumidifier Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Electric Dehumidifier Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Electric Dehumidifier Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electric Dehumidifier Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Electric Dehumidifier Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Dehumidifier Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electric Dehumidifier Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Dehumidifier Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

