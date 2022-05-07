Handheld Breath Alcohol Analyser Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Handheld Breath Alcohol Analyser in global, including the following market information:
- Global Handheld Breath Alcohol Analyser Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Handheld Breath Alcohol Analyser Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
- Global top five Handheld Breath Alcohol Analyser companies in 2021 (%)
The global Handheld Breath Alcohol Analyser market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Direct Sample Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Handheld Breath Alcohol Analyser include Abbott, Honeywell, Drager, Andatech, Donglian Zhitong, Mangal Security Products, ACS, Intoximeters and Securetec Detektions-Systeme, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Handheld Breath Alcohol Analyser manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Handheld Breath Alcohol Analyser Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Handheld Breath Alcohol Analyser Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Direct Sample
- Passive Sample
Global Handheld Breath Alcohol Analyser Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Handheld Breath Alcohol Analyser Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Law Enforcement
- Hospitals
- Others
Global Handheld Breath Alcohol Analyser Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Handheld Breath Alcohol Analyser Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Handheld Breath Alcohol Analyser revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Handheld Breath Alcohol Analyser revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Handheld Breath Alcohol Analyser sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Handheld Breath Alcohol Analyser sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Abbott
- Honeywell
- Drager
- Andatech
- Donglian Zhitong
- Mangal Security Products
- ACS
- Intoximeters
- Securetec Detektions-Systeme
- BACtrack
- Lifeloc Technologies
- Lion Laboratories
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Handheld Breath Alcohol Analyser Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Handheld Breath Alcohol Analyser Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Handheld Breath Alcohol Analyser Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Handheld Breath Alcohol Analyser Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Handheld Breath Alcohol Analyser Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Handheld Breath Alcohol Analyser Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Handheld Breath Alcohol Analyser Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Handheld Breath Alcohol Analyser Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Handheld Breath Alcohol Analyser Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Handheld Breath Alcohol Analyser Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Handheld Breath Alcohol Analyser Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Handheld Breath Alcohol Analyser Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Handheld Breath Alcohol Analyser Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Handheld Breath Alcohol Analyser Players in Global Market
