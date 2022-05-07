Handheld Breath Alcohol Analyser Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Handheld Breath Alcohol Analyser in global, including the following market information:

Global Handheld Breath Alcohol Analyser Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Handheld Breath Alcohol Analyser Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Handheld Breath Alcohol Analyser companies in 2021 (%)

The global Handheld Breath Alcohol Analyser market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Direct Sample Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Handheld Breath Alcohol Analyser include Abbott, Honeywell, Drager, Andatech, Donglian Zhitong, Mangal Security Products, ACS, Intoximeters and Securetec Detektions-Systeme, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Handheld Breath Alcohol Analyser manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Handheld Breath Alcohol Analyser Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Handheld Breath Alcohol Analyser Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Direct Sample

Passive Sample

Global Handheld Breath Alcohol Analyser Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Handheld Breath Alcohol Analyser Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Law Enforcement

Hospitals

Others

Global Handheld Breath Alcohol Analyser Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Handheld Breath Alcohol Analyser Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Handheld Breath Alcohol Analyser revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Handheld Breath Alcohol Analyser revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Handheld Breath Alcohol Analyser sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Handheld Breath Alcohol Analyser sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Abbott

Honeywell

Drager

Andatech

Donglian Zhitong

Mangal Security Products

ACS

Intoximeters

Securetec Detektions-Systeme

BACtrack

Lifeloc Technologies

Lion Laboratories

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Handheld Breath Alcohol Analyser Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Handheld Breath Alcohol Analyser Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Handheld Breath Alcohol Analyser Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Handheld Breath Alcohol Analyser Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Handheld Breath Alcohol Analyser Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Handheld Breath Alcohol Analyser Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Handheld Breath Alcohol Analyser Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Handheld Breath Alcohol Analyser Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Handheld Breath Alcohol Analyser Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Handheld Breath Alcohol Analyser Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Handheld Breath Alcohol Analyser Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Handheld Breath Alcohol Analyser Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Handheld Breath Alcohol Analyser Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Handheld Breath Alcohol Analyser Players in Global Market

