Commercial Gas Meters Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Commercial Gas Meters in global, including the following market information:

Global Commercial Gas Meters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Commercial Gas Meters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Commercial Gas Meters companies in 2021 (%)

The global Commercial Gas Meters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Smart Natural Gas Meters Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Commercial Gas Meters include Elster Group GmbH, Itron, Landis+Gyr, Goldcard, Sensus, MeterSit, Flonidan, ZENNER and Viewshine, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Commercial Gas Meters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Commercial Gas Meters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Commercial Gas Meters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Smart Natural Gas Meters

Non-Smart Natural Gas Meters

Global Commercial Gas Meters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Commercial Gas Meters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Online Sales

Offline Sales

Global Commercial Gas Meters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Commercial Gas Meters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Commercial Gas Meters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Commercial Gas Meters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Commercial Gas Meters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Commercial Gas Meters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Elster Group GmbH

Itron

Landis+Gyr

Goldcard

Sensus

MeterSit

Flonidan

ZENNER

Viewshine

Apator Group

Diehl Metering

Innover

EDMI

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Commercial Gas Meters Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Commercial Gas Meters Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Commercial Gas Meters Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Commercial Gas Meters Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Commercial Gas Meters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Commercial Gas Meters Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Commercial Gas Meters Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Commercial Gas Meters Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Commercial Gas Meters Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Commercial Gas Meters Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Commercial Gas Meters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Commercial Gas Meters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Commercial Gas Meters Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Commercial Gas Meters Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Commercial Gas Meters Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Commercial Gas Meters Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

