Air CPU Cooler Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Air CPU Cooler in global, including the following market information:

Global Air CPU Cooler Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Air CPU Cooler Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Air CPU Cooler companies in 2021 (%)

The global Air CPU Cooler market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

8 cm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Air CPU Cooler include Corsair, Noctua, EVGA, Cooler Master, NZXT, Scythe, Listan GMBH, Deepcool and Thermaltake Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Air CPU Cooler manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Air CPU Cooler Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Air CPU Cooler Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

8 cm

9 cm

12 cm

14 cm

Others

Global Air CPU Cooler Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Air CPU Cooler Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Online Sales

Offline Sales

Global Air CPU Cooler Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Air CPU Cooler Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Air CPU Cooler revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Air CPU Cooler revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Air CPU Cooler sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Air CPU Cooler sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Corsair

Noctua

EVGA

Cooler Master

NZXT

Scythe

Listan GMBH

Deepcool

Thermaltake Technology

Phanteks

Aigo

SAMA

PCCOOLER

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Air CPU Cooler Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Air CPU Cooler Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Air CPU Cooler Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Air CPU Cooler Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Air CPU Cooler Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Air CPU Cooler Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Air CPU Cooler Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Air CPU Cooler Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Air CPU Cooler Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Air CPU Cooler Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Air CPU Cooler Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Air CPU Cooler Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Air CPU Cooler Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air CPU Cooler Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Air CPU Cooler Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air CPU Cooler Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Air CPU Cooler Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 8 cm

