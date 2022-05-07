Galvanized Steel Strand Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Galvanized Steel Strand in global, including the following market information:

Global Galvanized Steel Strand Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Galvanized Steel Strand Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Galvanized Steel Strand companies in 2021 (%)

The global Galvanized Steel Strand market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

1X3 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Galvanized Steel Strand include WireCo WorldGroup, Davis Wire, Artsons, Leghorn Group, Conex Cable, King Steel Corporation, National Strand, S&J Hans Corp and Henan Hengxing Science & Technology Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Galvanized Steel Strand manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Galvanized Steel Strand Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Galvanized Steel Strand Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

1X3

1X7

1X19

Others

Global Galvanized Steel Strand Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Galvanized Steel Strand Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Power Cable

Industrial

Others

Global Galvanized Steel Strand Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Galvanized Steel Strand Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Galvanized Steel Strand revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Galvanized Steel Strand revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Galvanized Steel Strand sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Galvanized Steel Strand sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

WireCo WorldGroup

Davis Wire

Artsons

Leghorn Group

Conex Cable

King Steel Corporation

National Strand

S&J Hans Corp

Henan Hengxing Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

4SProducts

Lking Steel

Anping County Antong Traffic Facilities Engineering Co., Ltd.

J-Witex Corporation

Hengming Metal Products Co.,Ltd

1XTechnologies

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Galvanized Steel Strand Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Galvanized Steel Strand Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Galvanized Steel Strand Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Galvanized Steel Strand Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Galvanized Steel Strand Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Galvanized Steel Strand Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Galvanized Steel Strand Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Galvanized Steel Strand Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Galvanized Steel Strand Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Galvanized Steel Strand Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Galvanized Steel Strand Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Galvanized Steel Strand Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Galvanized Steel Strand Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Galvanized Steel Strand Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Galvanized Steel Strand Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Galvanized Steel Strand Companies

