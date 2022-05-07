Polypropylene (PP) Filler Yarns Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polypropylene (PP) Filler Yarns in global, including the following market information:

Global Polypropylene (PP) Filler Yarns Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polypropylene (PP) Filler Yarns Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Polypropylene (PP) Filler Yarns companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polypropylene (PP) Filler Yarns market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Normal Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polypropylene (PP) Filler Yarns include Hoftex Group, Star Material, Ashraf Plastic Works, Lankhorst Yarn, PROMOCOR, Guangdong Qiangda New Materials Technology, Nomin Cable Material, Flemings Ropes and Twines and ipsanPlastik, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polypropylene (PP) Filler Yarns manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polypropylene (PP) Filler Yarns Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polypropylene (PP) Filler Yarns Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Normal Grade

Super Grade

Global Polypropylene (PP) Filler Yarns Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polypropylene (PP) Filler Yarns Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Power Cable

Optical Cable

Communication Cable

Others

Global Polypropylene (PP) Filler Yarns Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polypropylene (PP) Filler Yarns Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polypropylene (PP) Filler Yarns revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polypropylene (PP) Filler Yarns revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polypropylene (PP) Filler Yarns sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Polypropylene (PP) Filler Yarns sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hoftex Group

Star Material

Ashraf Plastic Works

Lankhorst Yarn

PROMOCOR

Guangdong Qiangda New Materials Technology

Nomin Cable Material

Flemings Ropes and Twines

ipsanPlastik

Diversified Paper & Plastics

Nantong Seber Communication

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polypropylene (PP) Filler Yarns Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polypropylene (PP) Filler Yarns Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polypropylene (PP) Filler Yarns Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polypropylene (PP) Filler Yarns Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polypropylene (PP) Filler Yarns Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polypropylene (PP) Filler Yarns Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polypropylene (PP) Filler Yarns Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polypropylene (PP) Filler Yarns Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polypropylene (PP) Filler Yarns Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polypropylene (PP) Filler Yarns Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polypropylene (PP) Filler Yarns Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polypropylene (PP) Filler Yarns Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polypropylene (PP) Filler Yarns Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polypropylene (PP) Filler Yarns Players in Global Market

