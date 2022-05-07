Aramid Yarns Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Aramid Yarn is a high-performance super fiber that has strength that is five times that of steel as well as fire-retardant properties.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aramid Yarns in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-aramid-yarns-forecast-2022-2028-583

Global Aramid Yarns Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aramid Yarns Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Aramid Yarns companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aramid Yarns market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Meta-Aramid Yarn Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aramid Yarns include DuPont, Star Material, Tejin Aramid, Hyosung Advanced Material, JSC Kamenskvolokno, KARSU, Kolon, Huvis and TAYHO, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aramid Yarns manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aramid Yarns Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Aramid Yarns Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Meta-Aramid Yarn

Para-Aramid Yarn

Global Aramid Yarns Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Aramid Yarns Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Global Aramid Yarns Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Aramid Yarns Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aramid Yarns revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aramid Yarns revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aramid Yarns sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Aramid Yarns sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DuPont

Star Material

Tejin Aramid

Hyosung Advanced Material

JSC Kamenskvolokno

KARSU

Kolon

Huvis

TAYHO

Yongsheng Group (Segurmax)

Qingdao Hetian

Hongan Group

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-aramid-yarns-forecast-2022-2028-583

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aramid Yarns Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aramid Yarns Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aramid Yarns Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aramid Yarns Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Aramid Yarns Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Aramid Yarns Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aramid Yarns Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aramid Yarns Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aramid Yarns Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Aramid Yarns Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Aramid Yarns Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aramid Yarns Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Aramid Yarns Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aramid Yarns Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aramid Yarns Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aramid Yarns Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Aramid Yarns Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Meta-Aramid Yarn

4.1.3 Para-Aramid Yarn

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

Global and Japan Aramid Yarns Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Aramid Yarns Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Aramid Yarns Market Research Report 2021

Asia Pacific Aramid and Modacrylic Yarns in Protective Clothing Market Report (2015-2025) – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast