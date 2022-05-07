Refractory Mortar Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Refractory Mortar in global, including the following market information:

Global Refractory Mortar Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Refractory Mortar Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Refractory Mortar companies in 2021 (%)

The global Refractory Mortar market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Clay Refractory Mortar Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Refractory Mortar include RHI Magnesita, Refratechnik, Kelsen, ArcelorMittal Refractories, TRL Krosaki, Qinghua Refractories, MIN WIN, Puyang Refractories Group Co.,Ltd and Zhengzhou Sijihuo Refractory Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Refractory Mortar manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Refractory Mortar Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Refractory Mortar Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Clay Refractory Mortar

High Alumina Refractory Mortar

Silicon Refractory Mortar

Magnesia Refractory Mortar

Global Refractory Mortar Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Refractory Mortar Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Metallurgy

Furnaces

Kilns

Others

Global Refractory Mortar Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Refractory Mortar Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Refractory Mortar revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Refractory Mortar revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Refractory Mortar sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Refractory Mortar sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

RHI Magnesita

Refratechnik

Kelsen

ArcelorMittal Refractories

TRL Krosaki

Qinghua Refractories

MIN WIN

Puyang Refractories Group Co.,Ltd

Zhengzhou Sijihuo Refractory Company

Hebei Taihe High Temperature Fluid Technology Co.,Ltd.

Xinmi Zhengxing Refractory Materials Co.,Ltd

Zhengzhou Huixinlong Refractory Material Co., Ltd.

