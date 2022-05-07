Refractory Mortar Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Refractory Mortar in global, including the following market information:
- Global Refractory Mortar Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Refractory Mortar Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Refractory Mortar companies in 2021 (%)
The global Refractory Mortar market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Clay Refractory Mortar Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Refractory Mortar include RHI Magnesita, Refratechnik, Kelsen, ArcelorMittal Refractories, TRL Krosaki, Qinghua Refractories, MIN WIN, Puyang Refractories Group Co.,Ltd and Zhengzhou Sijihuo Refractory Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Refractory Mortar manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Refractory Mortar Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Refractory Mortar Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Clay Refractory Mortar
- High Alumina Refractory Mortar
- Silicon Refractory Mortar
- Magnesia Refractory Mortar
Global Refractory Mortar Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Refractory Mortar Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Metallurgy
- Furnaces
- Kilns
- Others
Global Refractory Mortar Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Refractory Mortar Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Refractory Mortar revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Refractory Mortar revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Refractory Mortar sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Refractory Mortar sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- RHI Magnesita
- Refratechnik
- Kelsen
- ArcelorMittal Refractories
- TRL Krosaki
- Qinghua Refractories
- MIN WIN
- Puyang Refractories Group Co.,Ltd
- Zhengzhou Sijihuo Refractory Company
- Hebei Taihe High Temperature Fluid Technology Co.,Ltd.
- Xinmi Zhengxing Refractory Materials Co.,Ltd
- Zhengzhou Huixinlong Refractory Material Co., Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Refractory Mortar Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Refractory Mortar Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Refractory Mortar Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Refractory Mortar Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Refractory Mortar Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Refractory Mortar Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Refractory Mortar Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Refractory Mortar Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Refractory Mortar Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Refractory Mortar Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Refractory Mortar Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Refractory Mortar Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Refractory Mortar Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Refractory Mortar Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Refractory Mortar Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Refractory Mortar Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/
Similar Reports:
Global Refractory Mortar Market Research Report 2021
North America Air-setting refractory mortar Market Report (2014-2024) – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast
Global Air-setting refractory mortar Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast
Air-setting refractory mortar Market Insights 2019, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2024