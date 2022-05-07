C5 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of C5 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resin in global, including the following market information:
- Global C5 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global C5 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five C5 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resin companies in 2021 (%)
The global C5 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Aliphatic/Aromatic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of C5 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resin include Eastman, Kolon, TOTAL(Cray Valley), ZEON, Resinall, Idemitsu, Neville, Zibo Luhua and Zhejiang Henghe, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the C5 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global C5 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global C5 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Aliphatic/Aromatic
- Aliphatic
Global C5 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global C5 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Adhesive
- Paint
- Rubber
- Others
Global C5 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global C5 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies C5 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies C5 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies C5 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies C5 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Eastman
- Kolon
- TOTAL(Cray Valley)
- ZEON
- Resinall
- Idemitsu
- Neville
- Zibo Luhua
- Zhejiang Henghe
- Puyang Changyu
- Henan G&D
- Kete
- Jinhai Chengguang
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 C5 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resin Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global C5 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resin Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global C5 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resin Overall Market Size
2.1 Global C5 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global C5 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global C5 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resin Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top C5 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resin Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global C5 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global C5 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resin Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global C5 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resin Sales by Companies
3.5 Global C5 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 C5 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers C5 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resin Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 C5 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resin Players in Global Market
