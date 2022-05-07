C5 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of C5 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resin in global, including the following market information:

Global C5 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global C5 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five C5 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resin companies in 2021 (%)

The global C5 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Aliphatic/Aromatic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of C5 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resin include Eastman, Kolon, TOTAL(Cray Valley), ZEON, Resinall, Idemitsu, Neville, Zibo Luhua and Zhejiang Henghe, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the C5 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global C5 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global C5 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Aliphatic/Aromatic

Aliphatic

Global C5 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global C5 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Adhesive

Paint

Rubber

Others

Global C5 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global C5 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies C5 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies C5 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies C5 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies C5 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Eastman

Kolon

TOTAL(Cray Valley)

ZEON

Resinall

Idemitsu

Neville

Zibo Luhua

Zhejiang Henghe

Puyang Changyu

Henan G&D

Kete

Jinhai Chengguang

