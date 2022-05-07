Hot Dip Galvanized Sheet Steel Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hot Dip Galvanized Sheet Steel in global, including the following market information:

Global Hot Dip Galvanized Sheet Steel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hot Dip Galvanized Sheet Steel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Hot Dip Galvanized Sheet Steel companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hot Dip Galvanized Sheet Steel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pure Zinc Coated Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hot Dip Galvanized Sheet Steel include Baowu Group, ThyssenKrupp, Steel Dynamics, POSCO, ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, Hesteel Group, Hyundai Steel and JFE Steel Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hot Dip Galvanized Sheet Steel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hot Dip Galvanized Sheet Steel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Hot Dip Galvanized Sheet Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pure Zinc Coated

Alloy Coated

Others

Global Hot Dip Galvanized Sheet Steel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Hot Dip Galvanized Sheet Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Automobile

Home Appliances

Others

Global Hot Dip Galvanized Sheet Steel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Hot Dip Galvanized Sheet Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hot Dip Galvanized Sheet Steel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hot Dip Galvanized Sheet Steel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hot Dip Galvanized Sheet Steel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Hot Dip Galvanized Sheet Steel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Baowu Group

ThyssenKrupp

Steel Dynamics

POSCO

ArcelorMittal

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

Hesteel Group

Hyundai Steel

JFE Steel Corporation

Shougang

Ansteel Group

Gerdau

Maanshan Steel

United States Steel Corporation

Youfa Steel Pipe Group

Benxi Steel Group

China Steel Corporation

JSW Steel Ltd

Tata Steel

NLMK Group

Valin Steel Group

Shagang Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hot Dip Galvanized Sheet Steel Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hot Dip Galvanized Sheet Steel Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hot Dip Galvanized Sheet Steel Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hot Dip Galvanized Sheet Steel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hot Dip Galvanized Sheet Steel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Hot Dip Galvanized Sheet Steel Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hot Dip Galvanized Sheet Steel Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hot Dip Galvanized Sheet Steel Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hot Dip Galvanized Sheet Steel Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Hot Dip Galvanized Sheet Steel Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Hot Dip Galvanized Sheet Steel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hot Dip Galvanized Sheet Steel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Hot Dip Galvanized Sheet Steel Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hot Dip Galvanized Sheet Steel Players in Global Market

