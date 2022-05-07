Hot Dip Galvanized Sheet Steel Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hot Dip Galvanized Sheet Steel in global, including the following market information:
- Global Hot Dip Galvanized Sheet Steel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Hot Dip Galvanized Sheet Steel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Hot Dip Galvanized Sheet Steel companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hot Dip Galvanized Sheet Steel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Pure Zinc Coated Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hot Dip Galvanized Sheet Steel include Baowu Group, ThyssenKrupp, Steel Dynamics, POSCO, ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, Hesteel Group, Hyundai Steel and JFE Steel Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hot Dip Galvanized Sheet Steel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hot Dip Galvanized Sheet Steel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Hot Dip Galvanized Sheet Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Pure Zinc Coated
- Alloy Coated
- Others
Global Hot Dip Galvanized Sheet Steel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Hot Dip Galvanized Sheet Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Construction
- Automobile
- Home Appliances
- Others
Global Hot Dip Galvanized Sheet Steel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Hot Dip Galvanized Sheet Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Hot Dip Galvanized Sheet Steel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Hot Dip Galvanized Sheet Steel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Hot Dip Galvanized Sheet Steel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Hot Dip Galvanized Sheet Steel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Baowu Group
- ThyssenKrupp
- Steel Dynamics
- POSCO
- ArcelorMittal
- Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
- Hesteel Group
- Hyundai Steel
- JFE Steel Corporation
- Shougang
- Ansteel Group
- Gerdau
- Maanshan Steel
- United States Steel Corporation
- Youfa Steel Pipe Group
- Benxi Steel Group
- China Steel Corporation
- JSW Steel Ltd
- Tata Steel
- NLMK Group
- Valin Steel Group
- Shagang Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hot Dip Galvanized Sheet Steel Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hot Dip Galvanized Sheet Steel Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hot Dip Galvanized Sheet Steel Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hot Dip Galvanized Sheet Steel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hot Dip Galvanized Sheet Steel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hot Dip Galvanized Sheet Steel Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hot Dip Galvanized Sheet Steel Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hot Dip Galvanized Sheet Steel Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hot Dip Galvanized Sheet Steel Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Hot Dip Galvanized Sheet Steel Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Hot Dip Galvanized Sheet Steel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hot Dip Galvanized Sheet Steel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Hot Dip Galvanized Sheet Steel Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hot Dip Galvanized Sheet Steel Players in Global Market
