Data Centre Switch Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Data Centre Switch in global, including the following market information:

Global Data Centre Switch Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Data Centre Switch Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Data Centre Switch companies in 2021 (%)

The global Data Centre Switch market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below 1 GBPS Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Data Centre Switch include Cisco, Huawei, HPE, Arista Networks, Juniper Networks, Lenovo, Mellanox Technologies, Extreme Networks and Fortinet, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Data Centre Switch manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Data Centre Switch Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Data Centre Switch Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Below 1 GBPS

1 GBPS to 10 GBPS

10 GBPS to 40 GBPS

Above 40 GBPS

Global Data Centre Switch Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Data Centre Switch Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Global Data Centre Switch Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Data Centre Switch Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Data Centre Switch revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Data Centre Switch revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Data Centre Switch sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Data Centre Switch sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cisco

Huawei

HPE

Arista Networks

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

Mellanox Technologies

Extreme Networks

Fortinet

ZTE

D-Link

Silicom

Quanta Cloud Technology

Dell

Bay Microsystem

Cumulus Networks

Edgecore Networks

Centec Networks

H3C Technologies

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Data Centre Switch Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Data Centre Switch Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Data Centre Switch Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Data Centre Switch Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Data Centre Switch Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Data Centre Switch Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Data Centre Switch Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Data Centre Switch Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Data Centre Switch Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Data Centre Switch Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Data Centre Switch Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Data Centre Switch Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Data Centre Switch Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Data Centre Switch Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Data Centre Switch Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Data Centre Switch Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

