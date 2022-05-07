Passport and Document Scanner Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Passport and Document Scanner in global, including the following market information:
- Global Passport and Document Scanner Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Passport and Document Scanner Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
- Global top five Passport and Document Scanner companies in 2021 (%)
The global Passport and Document Scanner market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
RFID Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Passport and Document Scanner include Gemalto, 3M, ARH Inc, Access Limited, Regula Forensics, China-Vision, Desko, OT-Morpho and Prehkeytec, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Passport and Document Scanner manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Passport and Document Scanner Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Passport and Document Scanner Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- RFID
- Barcode
- OCR
Global Passport and Document Scanner Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Passport and Document Scanner Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Airport Security
- Border Control
- Others
Global Passport and Document Scanner Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Passport and Document Scanner Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Passport and Document Scanner revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Passport and Document Scanner revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Passport and Document Scanner sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Passport and Document Scanner sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Gemalto
- 3M
- ARH Inc
- Access Limited
- Regula Forensics
- China-Vision
- Desko
- OT-Morpho
- Prehkeytec
- IDAC Solutions
- DILETTA
- Grabba
- BioID Technologies
- Dermalog
- Beijing Wintone Science & Technology Co. Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Passport and Document Scanner Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Passport and Document Scanner Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Passport and Document Scanner Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Passport and Document Scanner Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Passport and Document Scanner Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Passport and Document Scanner Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Passport and Document Scanner Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Passport and Document Scanner Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Passport and Document Scanner Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Passport and Document Scanner Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Passport and Document Scanner Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Passport and Document Scanner Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Passport and Document Scanner Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Passport and Document Scanner Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Passport and Document Scanner Companies
