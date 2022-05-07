Traffic Enforcement Camera Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Traffic Enforcement Camera in global, including the following market information:

Global Traffic Enforcement Camera Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Traffic Enforcement Camera Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Traffic Enforcement Camera companies in 2021 (%)

The global Traffic Enforcement Camera market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Speed Enforcement Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Traffic Enforcement Camera include Verra Mobility(American Traffic Solutions Inc), Redflex Holdings(REDFLEX Traffic Systems), XEROX Services, TomTom NV, SWARCO Traffic Ltd, Jinan Zhiye Electronic Co., Ltd, GATSO Deutschland GmbH, Jenoptik Group and Vysionics Intelligent Traffic Solutions, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Traffic Enforcement Camera manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Traffic Enforcement Camera Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Traffic Enforcement Camera Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Speed Enforcement

Number Plate Recognition

Others

Global Traffic Enforcement Camera Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Traffic Enforcement Camera Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Traffic Management

Parking

Others

Global Traffic Enforcement Camera Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Traffic Enforcement Camera Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Traffic Enforcement Camera revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Traffic Enforcement Camera revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Traffic Enforcement Camera sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Traffic Enforcement Camera sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Verra Mobility(American Traffic Solutions Inc)

Redflex Holdings(REDFLEX Traffic Systems)

XEROX Services

TomTom NV

SWARCO Traffic Ltd

Jinan Zhiye Electronic Co., Ltd

GATSO Deutschland GmbH

Jenoptik Group

Vysionics Intelligent Traffic Solutions

Bosch Security Systems

ARH

Elsag

Genetec

GeoVision

Kapsch TrafficCom

Dacoll Group Ltd(NDI Recognition Systems)

Petards

Siemens

Shenzhen AnShiBao

Tattile

Vigilant Solutions

Vivotek

