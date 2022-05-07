Traffic Enforcement Camera Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Traffic Enforcement Camera in global, including the following market information:
- Global Traffic Enforcement Camera Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Traffic Enforcement Camera Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
- Global top five Traffic Enforcement Camera companies in 2021 (%)
The global Traffic Enforcement Camera market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Speed Enforcement Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Traffic Enforcement Camera include Verra Mobility(American Traffic Solutions Inc), Redflex Holdings(REDFLEX Traffic Systems), XEROX Services, TomTom NV, SWARCO Traffic Ltd, Jinan Zhiye Electronic Co., Ltd, GATSO Deutschland GmbH, Jenoptik Group and Vysionics Intelligent Traffic Solutions, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Traffic Enforcement Camera manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Traffic Enforcement Camera Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Traffic Enforcement Camera Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Speed Enforcement
- Number Plate Recognition
- Others
Global Traffic Enforcement Camera Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Traffic Enforcement Camera Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Traffic Management
- Parking
- Others
Global Traffic Enforcement Camera Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Traffic Enforcement Camera Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Traffic Enforcement Camera revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Traffic Enforcement Camera revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Traffic Enforcement Camera sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Traffic Enforcement Camera sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Verra Mobility(American Traffic Solutions Inc)
- Redflex Holdings(REDFLEX Traffic Systems)
- XEROX Services
- TomTom NV
- SWARCO Traffic Ltd
- Jinan Zhiye Electronic Co., Ltd
- GATSO Deutschland GmbH
- Jenoptik Group
- Vysionics Intelligent Traffic Solutions
- Bosch Security Systems
- ARH
- Elsag
- Genetec
- GeoVision
- Kapsch TrafficCom
- Dacoll Group Ltd(NDI Recognition Systems)
- Petards
- Siemens
- Shenzhen AnShiBao
- Tattile
- Vigilant Solutions
- Vivotek
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Traffic Enforcement Camera Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Traffic Enforcement Camera Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Traffic Enforcement Camera Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Traffic Enforcement Camera Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Traffic Enforcement Camera Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Traffic Enforcement Camera Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Traffic Enforcement Camera Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Traffic Enforcement Camera Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Traffic Enforcement Camera Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Traffic Enforcement Camera Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Traffic Enforcement Camera Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Traffic Enforcement Camera Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Traffic Enforcement Camera Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Traffic Enforcement Camera Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Traffic Enforcement Camera Companies
