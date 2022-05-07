Glass Reinforced Vinyl Ester (GRV) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glass Reinforced Vinyl Ester (GRV) in global, including the following market information:

The global Glass Reinforced Vinyl Ester (GRV) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Alkali-free Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Glass Reinforced Vinyl Ester (GRV) include Windmoller & Holsche, BOBST, Wordly, Cerutti, Rotodecor, Uteco Conversions, Fuji Kikai Kogyo, Amerplastics and Smithline Reinforced Composites. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Glass Reinforced Vinyl Ester (GRV) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Glass Reinforced Vinyl Ester (GRV) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Glass Reinforced Vinyl Ester (GRV) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Alkali-free

Alkali-containing

Global Glass Reinforced Vinyl Ester (GRV) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Glass Reinforced Vinyl Ester (GRV) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Water Treatment

Chemical Industry

Other

Global Glass Reinforced Vinyl Ester (GRV) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Glass Reinforced Vinyl Ester (GRV) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Glass Reinforced Vinyl Ester (GRV) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Glass Reinforced Vinyl Ester (GRV) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Glass Reinforced Vinyl Ester (GRV) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Glass Reinforced Vinyl Ester (GRV) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Windmoller & Holsche

BOBST

Wordly

Cerutti

Rotodecor

Uteco Conversions

Fuji Kikai Kogyo

Amerplastics

Smithline Reinforced Composites

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Glass Reinforced Vinyl Ester (GRV) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Glass Reinforced Vinyl Ester (GRV) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Glass Reinforced Vinyl Ester (GRV) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Glass Reinforced Vinyl Ester (GRV) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Glass Reinforced Vinyl Ester (GRV) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Glass Reinforced Vinyl Ester (GRV) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Glass Reinforced Vinyl Ester (GRV) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Glass Reinforced Vinyl Ester (GRV) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Glass Reinforced Vinyl Ester (GRV) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Glass Reinforced Vinyl Ester (GRV) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Glass Reinforced Vinyl Ester (GRV) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glass Reinforced Vinyl Ester (GRV) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Glass Reinforced Vinyl Ester (GRV) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass Reinforced Vinyl Ester (GRV) Players in Global Market

