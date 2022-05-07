Automatic Labeler Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automatic Labeler in global, including the following market information:

Global Automatic Labeler Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automatic Labeler Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automatic Labeler companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automatic Labeler market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cold-glue Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automatic Labeler include Herma, Altech Co.,Ltd., Albagnac, E-Packaging Srl, Label-Aire, Etipack, Labelpack, MULTIVAC and Arca Labeling Marking and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automatic Labeler manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automatic Labeler Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automatic Labeler Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cold-glue

Hot-melt Glue

Global Automatic Labeler Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automatic Labeler Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverage

Industrial

Medical

Cosmetics

Other

Global Automatic Labeler Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automatic Labeler Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automatic Labeler revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automatic Labeler revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automatic Labeler sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automatic Labeler sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Herma

Altech Co.,Ltd.

Albagnac

E-Packaging Srl

Label-Aire

Etipack

Labelpack

MULTIVAC

Arca Labeling Marking

Packleader

