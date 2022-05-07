Pipe Welding Flange Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pipe Welding Flange in global, including the following market information:

Global Pipe Welding Flange Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pipe Welding Flange Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Pipe Welding Flange companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pipe Welding Flange market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Permanent Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pipe Welding Flange include Egmo Ltd, G.B.C. Industrial Tools, Lefon Machinery & Engineering Group, Strong Hand Tools, Wortelboer.ws and Alfagomma Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pipe Welding Flange manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pipe Welding Flange Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pipe Welding Flange Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Permanent

Adjustable

Global Pipe Welding Flange Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pipe Welding Flange Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Electron

Automobile

Other

Global Pipe Welding Flange Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pipe Welding Flange Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pipe Welding Flange revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pipe Welding Flange revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pipe Welding Flange sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Pipe Welding Flange sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Egmo Ltd

G.B.C. Industrial Tools

Lefon Machinery & Engineering Group

Strong Hand Tools

Wortelboer.ws

Alfagomma Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pipe Welding Flange Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Pipe Welding Flange Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Pipe Welding Flange Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Pipe Welding Flange Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Pipe Welding Flange Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Pipe Welding Flange Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pipe Welding Flange Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Pipe Welding Flange Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Pipe Welding Flange Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Pipe Welding Flange Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Pipe Welding Flange Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pipe Welding Flange Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Pipe Welding Flange Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pipe Welding Flange Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pipe Welding Flange Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pipe Welding Flange Companies

4 Sights by Product

