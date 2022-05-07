External AC-DC Power Market Research Report 2022

The global External AC-DC Power market was valued at 1420.55 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 8.35% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

External AC-DC Power Supply is a type of external power supply (EPS) that supplies electric energy and designed to convert line voltage ac input into lower voltage dc output.For the purpose of this report, the worldwide market includes four regions: North America, Europe, China, Korea and the rest of the world (ROW). It is expects to see considerable growth for the external AC-DC power supply unit market over the forecast period in each of these regions with the largest market of 90 percent in Asia.

By Market Verdors:

Delta(Eltek)

Lite-On Technology

Acbel Polytech

Salcomp

Chicony Power

Emerson(Artesyn)

Flextronics

Mean Well

TDK Lambda

Phihong

FSP Group

By Types:

Wall Plug-in

Desktop

By Applications:

Computer & Office

Mobile Communications

Consumer

Telecom/Datacomm

Industrial

Medical

LED Lighting

Wireless Power & Charging

Military & Aerospace

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by External AC-DC Power Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global External AC-DC Power Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Wall Plug-in

1.4.3 Desktop

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global External AC-DC Power Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Computer & Office

1.5.3 Mobile Communications

1.5.4 Consumer

1.5.5 Telecom/Datacomm

1.5.6 Industrial

1.5.7 Medical

1.5.8 LED Lighting

1.5.9 Wireless Power & Charging

1.5.10 Military & Aerospace

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global External AC-DC Power Market

1.8.1 Global External AC-DC Power Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global External AC-DC Power Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global External AC-DC Power Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global External AC-DC Power Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers External AC-DC Power Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

