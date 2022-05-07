Lithium-ion Capacitor Market Research Report 2022

The global Lithium-ion Capacitor market was valued at 2.04 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.78% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A lithium ion capacitor (LIC) is a capacitor that uses a carbon-based material capable of absorbing lithium ions as the negative electrode material, and improves energy density by adding lithium ions to it, while using the principles of a general electric double layer capacitor.The principle of charging and discharging differs between the positive electrode and the negative electrode, and the structure combines the negative electrode of a lithium-ion battery and the positive electrode of an electric double layer. A type of asymmetric capacitor with a different positive and negative electrode principle, which combines the positive electrode of an electric double-layer capacitor and the negative electrode of a lithium-ion battery. While the positive electrode operates by the principal of physical, Electrical Double Layer, the negative electrode charges and discharges by the redox reaction of lithium. The high energy density compared to conventional capacitors is largely due to the fact that the pseudo electrostatic capacitance of the negative electrode is increased by pre-doping. JM Energy is the leading manufacturer in the global Lithium-ion Capacitor market with the market share of about 71%, in terms of revenue, followed by Taiyo Yuden and VINATech. Besides the big vendors, there are also several medium and small vendors, including Cap Energy, Jianghai, EVE Energy, and TIG. In terms of product types, Lithium-ion Capacitor can be classified into two categories: Radial Type and Laminating Type. In 2019, the market share of Radial Lithium-ion Capacitor will be greater, about 52%.

By Market Verdors:

JM Energy

Taiyo Yuden

VINATech

Cap Energy

Jianghai

EVE Energy

TIG

By Types:

Radial Type

Laminating Type

By Applications:

Energy Generation & Storage

Transportation

UPS

Industrial Machines

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

