Alumina DBC (Direct Bond Copper Substrate) Market Research Report 2022

The global Alumina DBC (Direct Bond Copper Substrate) market was valued at 257.54 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 9.06% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The global Alumina DBC ceramic substrates market developed rapidly in the past several years, and now is being dominated by the few players from Germany, South Korea, and China, like Rogers/Curamik, Heraeus Electronics and IXYS (Germany Division) from Germany; KCC from South Korea. China is also an important producer, and there are two important Alumina DBC manufacturers, Ferrotec (Shanghai Shenhe Thermo-Magnetics Electronics) and Nanjing Zhongjiang New Material Science & Technology. Both have expanded their production capacity rapidly in past few years and will get more market share in next few years.

By Market Verdors:

Rogers/Curamik

KCC

Ferrotec (Shanghai Shenhe Thermo-Magnetics Electronics)

Heraeus Electronics

Nanjing Zhongjiang New Material Science & Technology

NGK Electronics Devices

IXYS (Germany Division)

Remtec

Stellar Industries Corp

Tong Hsing (acquired HCS)

Zibo Linzi Yinhe High-Tech Development

By Types:

Type A

Type B

Others

By Applications:

IGBT Power Device

Automotive

Home Appliances and CPV

Aerospace and Others

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Alumina DBC (Direct Bond Copper Substrate) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Alumina DBC (Direct Bond Copper Substrate) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Type A

1.4.3 Type B

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Alumina DBC (Direct Bond Copper Substrate) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 IGBT Power Device

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Home Appliances and CPV

1.5.5 Aerospace and Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Alumina DBC (Direct Bond Copper Substrate) Market

1.8.1 Global Alumina DBC (Direct Bond Copper Substrate) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Alumina DBC (Direct Bond Copper Substrate) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Alumina DBC (Direct Bond Copper Substrate) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Alumina DBC (Direct Bond Copper Substrate) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

