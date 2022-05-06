Human Capital Management Software Market 2022 Revenue, SWOT Analysis & Demand

Human Capital Management Software Market Analysis

Human Capital Management Software Market is expected to grow at USD 28.93 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2020-2030. The market research studies conducted in this report are very attentive for the businesses which help them with the better decision making and develop better strategies about production, upcoming trends, advertising, sales, promotion, HCM Software Market forecast.

Drivers

Rising Advances in AI to Boost Market Growth

The rising advances in artificial intelligence will boost market growth over the forecast period. The new generation AI can now learn about human behaviors and act accordingly. The latest generation HR tools are increasingly automated.

Opportunities

Increasing Need for Workforce Management during COVID-19 to Offer Robust Opportunities

The increasing need for workforce management & performance management solutions owing to dispersed workforce amid the COVID-19 outbreak will offer robust opportunities for the market in the forecast period.

Restraints

Growing Security Concerns to act as Market Restraint

The growing security and privacy concerns may act as a market restraint over the forecast period.

Challenges

Need to Comply with Government Regulations to act as Market Challenge

The need to comply with government regulations may act as a market challenge over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By software, the workforce management segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

By services, the global human capital management software market is segmented into consulting and integration.

By deployment, the on-premise segment will dominate the market over the forecast period.

By end user, the healthcare segment will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Analysis

COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the HCM software market growth. Various governments across the globe have implemented policies as well as initiated laws that are designed for accelerating the market growth.

Regional Analysis

North America to Command Human Capital Management Software Market

North America will command the market over the forecast period. Increasing number of industries and their company expansion, the software supporting organizations in taking the appropriate decisions regarding employees by monitoring their performance throughout, higher demand for such software from different sectors like transportation, logistics, retail, energy, telecom, healthcare, manufacturing, and others, and the software enabling companies in finding the right talent, improving capabilities, and growing their business are adding to the human capital management software market growth in the region. Besides, the presence of leading companies such as Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (U.S), Zoho Corporation (India), WebHR (U.S), CakeHR (U.K), Epicor Software Corporation (U.S), Infor (U.S), Kronos Incorporated (U.S), and The Sage Group plc. (U.S), offering human capital management software solutions in improving signal processing functions, rapid growth in the market due to huge demand for such software and changing market trends and emerging opportunities, increasing adoption of cloud-native technologies, and the presence of a large number of HCM vendors are also adding market growth.

Key Players

Eminent players profiled in the global human capital management software market report include Oracle Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), NetSuite Inc. (U.S.), Workday, Inc. (U.S.), Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (U.S.), ADP, LLC (U.S.), Cornerstone OnDemand (U.S.), Benefitfocus Inc. (U.S.), BambooHR (U.S), PeopleFluent (U.S), Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (U.S), Zoho Corporation (India), WebHR (U.S), CakeHR (U.K), Epicor Software Corporation (U.S), Infor (U.S), Kronos Incorporated (U.S), and The Sage Group plc. (US), among others.

The human capital management software market is fragmented and also competitive for the presence of different international & domestic key players. These players have incorporated innovative strategies to remain at the vanguard and also suffice the burgeoning demand of the customers including collaborations, contracts, partnerships, joint ventures, geographic expansions, & new product launches and more.

Key Points Covered in the Report

Which are the five top players of the Human Capital Management Software market? How will the Human Capital Management Software market change in the next five years? What will be the market size and the growth rate by the end of the forecast period?? What are the drivers and restraints of the Human Capital Management Software market? Which regional market will show the highest growth? What will be the CAGR and size of the Human Capital Management Software market throughout the forecast period?

