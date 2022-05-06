Portable Solar Panel Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Portable Solar Panel refer to a type of foldable solar panels that are easy to carry, can be flexible and rigid, and the power is usually not high, usually for outdoor use

This report contains market size and forecasts of Portable Solar Panel in global, including the following market information:

Global Portable Solar Panel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Portable Solar Panel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Portable Solar Panel companies in 2021 (%)

The global Portable Solar Panel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

50W Below Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Portable Solar Panel include Renogy, HQST, ACOPOWER, Hovall Technology, Link Solar, Go Power, Hinergy, Global Solar and LI POWER TECH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Portable Solar Panel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Portable Solar Panel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Solar Panel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

50W Below

50W-100W

100W-200W

200W Above

Global Portable Solar Panel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Solar Panel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Military

Commercial

Consumer

Global Portable Solar Panel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Solar Panel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Portable Solar Panel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Portable Solar Panel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Portable Solar Panel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Portable Solar Panel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Renogy

HQST

ACOPOWER

Hovall Technology

Link Solar

Go Power

Hinergy

Global Solar

LI POWER TECH

Goal Zero

POWERFILM SOLAR

PowerFilm

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Portable Solar Panel Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Portable Solar Panel Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Portable Solar Panel Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Portable Solar Panel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Portable Solar Panel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Portable Solar Panel Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Portable Solar Panel Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Portable Solar Panel Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Portable Solar Panel Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Portable Solar Panel Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Portable Solar Panel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Portable Solar Panel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Portable Solar Panel Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Solar Panel Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Portable Solar Panel Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Solar Panel Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

