Shrink Sleeve Films Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Shrink sleeve film is used for shrink sleeve labels which consist of heat-sensitive material that is seamed with openings on the top and bottom to create a “sleeve.” The sleeve is placed around the product to which it will be applied.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Shrink Sleeve Films in global, including the following market information:

Global Shrink Sleeve Films Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Shrink Sleeve Films Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sq.m)

Global top five Shrink Sleeve Films companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/146599/global-shrink-sleeve-films-forecast-market-2022-2028-671

The global Shrink Sleeve Films market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PVC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Shrink Sleeve Films include Multi-Plastics, Bonset America, Avery Dennison Corporation, Allen Plastic Industries, Klöckner Pentaplast, GRANITOL, CLONDALKIN GROUP, PLASTIC SUPPLIERS and Polimex Srl, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Shrink Sleeve Films manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Shrink Sleeve Films Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)

Global Shrink Sleeve Films Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PVC

PETG

OPS

PLA

Global Shrink Sleeve Films Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)

Global Shrink Sleeve Films Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Beverage

Food

Seasoning & Flavoring

Personal Care

Home Care Products

Others

Global Shrink Sleeve Films Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)

Global Shrink Sleeve Films Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Shrink Sleeve Films revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Shrink Sleeve Films revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Shrink Sleeve Films sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sq.m)

Key companies Shrink Sleeve Films sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Multi-Plastics

Bonset America

Avery Dennison Corporation

Allen Plastic Industries

Klöckner Pentaplast

GRANITOL

CLONDALKIN GROUP

PLASTIC SUPPLIERS

Polimex Srl

Transcendia

Shanghai CN Films Company

Hubei HYF Packaging

Multipack

Gunze

Guangdong Huaye Packing Materials

Shandong Dmpack Tech

Dongil Chemical

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/146599/global-shrink-sleeve-films-forecast-market-2022-2028-671

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Shrink Sleeve Films Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Shrink Sleeve Films Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Shrink Sleeve Films Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Shrink Sleeve Films Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Shrink Sleeve Films Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Shrink Sleeve Films Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Shrink Sleeve Films Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Shrink Sleeve Films Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Shrink Sleeve Films Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Shrink Sleeve Films Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Shrink Sleeve Films Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Shrink Sleeve Films Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Shrink Sleeve Films Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shrink Sleeve Films Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Shrink Sleeve Films Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shrink Sleeve Films Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/