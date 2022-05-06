Aluminum Barrier Laminate Tube Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Aluminum Barrier Laminate (ABL) tubes have an aluminum foil layer that provides a protective barrier against light, air and moisture penetration, along with reduced flavor absorption
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminum Barrier Laminate Tube in global, including the following market information:
- Global Aluminum Barrier Laminate Tube Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Aluminum Barrier Laminate Tube Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Aluminum Barrier Laminate Tube companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aluminum Barrier Laminate Tube market was valued at 892.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1117.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Less than 50 ml Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aluminum Barrier Laminate Tube include TuboPack, Alltub, Essel Propack, Ambertube International, Pirlo GmbH & Co. KG, Pkg sa Laminated Tubes, WITTE YSOLÁ and Huhtamaki, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Aluminum Barrier Laminate Tube manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aluminum Barrier Laminate Tube Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Aluminum Barrier Laminate Tube Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Less than 50 ml
- 50 to 100 ml
- 101 to 150 ml
- Above 150 ml
Global Aluminum Barrier Laminate Tube Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Aluminum Barrier Laminate Tube Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Oral Care
- Cosmetics & Personal Care
- Pharma & Health
- Others
Global Aluminum Barrier Laminate Tube Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Aluminum Barrier Laminate Tube Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Aluminum Barrier Laminate Tube revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Aluminum Barrier Laminate Tube revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Aluminum Barrier Laminate Tube sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Aluminum Barrier Laminate Tube sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- TuboPack
- Alltub
- Essel Propack
- Ambertube International
- Pirlo GmbH & Co. KG
- Pkg sa Laminated Tubes
- WITTE YSOLÁ
- Huhtamaki
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aluminum Barrier Laminate Tube Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aluminum Barrier Laminate Tube Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aluminum Barrier Laminate Tube Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aluminum Barrier Laminate Tube Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aluminum Barrier Laminate Tube Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aluminum Barrier Laminate Tube Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aluminum Barrier Laminate Tube Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aluminum Barrier Laminate Tube Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aluminum Barrier Laminate Tube Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aluminum Barrier Laminate Tube Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aluminum Barrier Laminate Tube Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminum Barrier Laminate Tube Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aluminum Barrier Laminate Tube Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum Barrier Laminate Tube Players in Global Market
