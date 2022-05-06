Integral Waterproofing Admixture for Concrete Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Integral waterproofing admixture for concrete that can be mixed with concrete mixture, and mainly used in all kinds of anti-permeability concrete engineering
This report contains market size and forecasts of Integral Waterproofing Admixture for Concrete in global, including the following market information:
- Global Integral Waterproofing Admixture for Concrete Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Integral Waterproofing Admixture for Concrete Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Integral Waterproofing Admixture for Concrete companies in 2021 (%)
The global Integral Waterproofing Admixture for Concrete market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Crystalline Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Integral Waterproofing Admixture for Concrete include Kryton, Xypex Chemical, Fosroc, GCP Applied Technologies, Hycrete, Sika, BASF, Penetron and Schomburg, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Integral Waterproofing Admixture for Concrete manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Integral Waterproofing Admixture for Concrete Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Integral Waterproofing Admixture for Concrete Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Crystalline Type
- Pore Blocking Type
- Other Type
Global Integral Waterproofing Admixture for Concrete Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Integral Waterproofing Admixture for Concrete Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Residential
- Commercial
Global Integral Waterproofing Admixture for Concrete Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Integral Waterproofing Admixture for Concrete Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Integral Waterproofing Admixture for Concrete revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Integral Waterproofing Admixture for Concrete revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Integral Waterproofing Admixture for Concrete sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Integral Waterproofing Admixture for Concrete sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Kryton
- Xypex Chemical
- Fosroc
- GCP Applied Technologies
- Hycrete
- Sika
- BASF
- Penetron
- Schomburg
- Markham
- IPA Systems
- Cemix
- Cementaid
- Moxie
- Wuhan Sanyuan
- Dura Build Care
- Pidilite Industries
- MAPEI S.p.A.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Integral Waterproofing Admixture for Concrete Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Integral Waterproofing Admixture for Concrete Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Integral Waterproofing Admixture for Concrete Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Integral Waterproofing Admixture for Concrete Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Integral Waterproofing Admixture for Concrete Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Integral Waterproofing Admixture for Concrete Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Integral Waterproofing Admixture for Concrete Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Integral Waterproofing Admixture for Concrete Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Integral Waterproofing Admixture for Concrete Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Integral Waterproofing Admixture for Concrete Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Integral Waterproofing Admixture for Concrete Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Integral Waterproofing Admixture for Concrete Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
