Prenyl Acetate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Prenyl Acetate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Natural Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Prenyl Acetate include Symrise, BASF, International Flavors & Fragrances, De Monchy Aromatics, Yancheng Hongtai Bioengineering, E-jin New Material and Yancheng Chaina Biotechnology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Prenyl Acetate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Prenyl Acetate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Prenyl Acetate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Natural
- Synthesis
Global Prenyl Acetate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Prenyl Acetate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Personal Care & Cosmetic
- Food Industry
- Others
Global Prenyl Acetate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Prenyl Acetate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Prenyl Acetate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Prenyl Acetate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Prenyl Acetate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)
- Key companies Prenyl Acetate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Symrise
- BASF
- International Flavors & Fragrances
- De Monchy Aromatics
- Yancheng Hongtai Bioengineering
- E-jin New Material
- Yancheng Chaina Biotechnology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Prenyl Acetate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Prenyl Acetate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Prenyl Acetate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Prenyl Acetate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Prenyl Acetate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Prenyl Acetate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Prenyl Acetate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Prenyl Acetate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Prenyl Acetate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Prenyl Acetate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Prenyl Acetate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Prenyl Acetate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Prenyl Acetate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Prenyl Acetate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Prenyl Acetate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Prenyl Acetate Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Prenyl Acetate Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Natural
