DL-Menthol Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global DL-Menthol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Natural Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of DL-Menthol include BASF, Lanxess, Hindustan Mint & Agro Products and Lunarsun, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the DL-Menthol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global DL-Menthol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global DL-Menthol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Natural
- Synthesis
Global DL-Menthol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global DL-Menthol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Personal Care & Cosmetic
- Food Industry
- Pharmaceutical
- Others
Global DL-Menthol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global DL-Menthol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies DL-Menthol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies DL-Menthol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies DL-Menthol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)
- Key companies DL-Menthol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BASF
- Lanxess
- Hindustan Mint & Agro Products
- Lunarsun
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 DL-Menthol Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global DL-Menthol Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global DL-Menthol Overall Market Size
2.1 Global DL-Menthol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global DL-Menthol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global DL-Menthol Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top DL-Menthol Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global DL-Menthol Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global DL-Menthol Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global DL-Menthol Sales by Companies
3.5 Global DL-Menthol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 DL-Menthol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers DL-Menthol Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 DL-Menthol Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 DL-Menthol Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 DL-Menthol Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global DL-Menthol Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Natural
4.1.3 Synthesis
