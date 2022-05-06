Ethyl Linalool Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Ethyl Linalool market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Natural Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ethyl Linalool include DSM, BASF, Givaudan, Haihang Industry and Jian Guoguang Spice, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ethyl Linalool manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ethyl Linalool Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Ethyl Linalool Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Natural
- Synthesis
Global Ethyl Linalool Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Ethyl Linalool Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Personal Care & Cosmetic
- Food Industry
- Others
Global Ethyl Linalool Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Ethyl Linalool Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Ethyl Linalool revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Ethyl Linalool revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Ethyl Linalool sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)
- Key companies Ethyl Linalool sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- DSM
- BASF
- Givaudan
- Haihang Industry
- Jian Guoguang Spice
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ethyl Linalool Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ethyl Linalool Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ethyl Linalool Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ethyl Linalool Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ethyl Linalool Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ethyl Linalool Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ethyl Linalool Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ethyl Linalool Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ethyl Linalool Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ethyl Linalool Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ethyl Linalool Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ethyl Linalool Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ethyl Linalool Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ethyl Linalool Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ethyl Linalool Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ethyl Linalool Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Ethyl Linalool Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Natural
