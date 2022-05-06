Geranyl Acetate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Geranyl Acetate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Geranyl Acetate 60 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Geranyl Acetate include BASF, Privi Organics, Symrise, De Monchy Aromatics, Firmenich Group (DRT), Moellhausen, Robertet, Takasago and NHU and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Geranyl Acetate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Geranyl Acetate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Geranyl Acetate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Geranyl Acetate 60
- Geranyl Acetate 98
Global Geranyl Acetate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Geranyl Acetate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Personal Care & Cosmetic
- Food Industry
- Others
Global Geranyl Acetate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Geranyl Acetate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Geranyl Acetate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Geranyl Acetate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Geranyl Acetate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)
- Key companies Geranyl Acetate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BASF
- Privi Organics
- Symrise
- De Monchy Aromatics
- Firmenich Group (DRT)
- Moellhausen
- Robertet
- Takasago
- NHU
- Hangzhou Hairui Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Geranyl Acetate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Geranyl Acetate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Geranyl Acetate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Geranyl Acetate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Geranyl Acetate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Geranyl Acetate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Geranyl Acetate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Geranyl Acetate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Geranyl Acetate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Geranyl Acetate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Geranyl Acetate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Geranyl Acetate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Geranyl Acetate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Geranyl Acetate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Geranyl Acetate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Geranyl Acetate Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Geranyl Acetate Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/