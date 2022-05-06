Corn Bran Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Corn Bran in global, including the following market information:
Global Corn Bran Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Corn Bran Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
Global top five Corn Bran companies in 2021 (%)
The global Corn Bran market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Yellow Corn Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Corn Bran include Cargill, General Mills, Archer Daniels Midland, Gruma, Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Bunge, Grupo Bimbo, Associated British Foods and C.H. Guenther & Son, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Corn Bran manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Corn Bran Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Corn Bran Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Yellow Corn
- White Corn
Global Corn Bran Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Corn Bran Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Industrial
- Retail
- Food Services
- Others
Global Corn Bran Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Corn Bran Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Corn Bran revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Corn Bran revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Corn Bran sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
- Key companies Corn Bran sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Cargill
- General Mills
- Archer Daniels Midland
- Gruma
- Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods
- Bunge
- Grupo Bimbo
- Associated British Foods
- C.H. Guenther & Son
- Ingredion
- LifeLine Foods
- SEMO Milling
