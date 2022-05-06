News

Resin Modifier Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Resin Modifier market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

by Function Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

 

The global key manufacturers of Resin Modifier include Daihachi Chemical Industry, Evonik, Osaka Gas Chemicals, Hexion, Cardolite Corporation, Dow, King Industries, ACS Technical Products and Mitsui Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Resin Modifier manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

 

Total Market by Segment:

Global Resin Modifier Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Resin Modifier Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • by Function
  • Mono-functional Modifiers
  • Poly-functional Modifiers
  • by Product Type
  • Non-reactive
  • Reactive

Global Resin Modifier Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Resin Modifier Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Automotive & Transportation
  • Packaging
  • Consumer Goods
  • Building & Construction
  • Electrical & Electronics
  • Others

Global Resin Modifier Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Resin Modifier Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Resin Modifier revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Resin Modifier revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Resin Modifier sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
  • Key companies Resin Modifier sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Daihachi Chemical Industry
  • Evonik
  • Osaka Gas Chemicals
  • Hexion
  • Cardolite Corporation
  • Dow
  • King Industries
  • ACS Technical Products
  • Mitsui Chemicals
  • Momentive
  • Mitsubishi Chemical
  • Wacker
  • Zeon

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Resin Modifier Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Resin Modifier Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Resin Modifier Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Resin Modifier Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Resin Modifier Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Resin Modifier Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Resin Modifier Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Resin Modifier Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Resin Modifier Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Resin Modifier Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Resin Modifier Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Resin Modifier Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Resin Modifier Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Resin Modifier Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Resin Modifier Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Resin Modifier Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Resin Modifier Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

