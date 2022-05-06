Resin Modifier Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Resin Modifier market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

by Function Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Resin Modifier include Daihachi Chemical Industry, Evonik, Osaka Gas Chemicals, Hexion, Cardolite Corporation, Dow, King Industries, ACS Technical Products and Mitsui Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Resin Modifier manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Resin Modifier Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Resin Modifier Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

by Function

Mono-functional Modifiers

Poly-functional Modifiers

by Product Type

Non-reactive

Reactive

Global Resin Modifier Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Resin Modifier Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive & Transportation

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Global Resin Modifier Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Resin Modifier Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Resin Modifier revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Resin Modifier revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Resin Modifier sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Resin Modifier sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Daihachi Chemical Industry

Evonik

Osaka Gas Chemicals

Hexion

Cardolite Corporation

Dow

King Industries

ACS Technical Products

Mitsui Chemicals

Momentive

Mitsubishi Chemical

Wacker

Zeon

