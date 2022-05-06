Masa Flour Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Masa Flour in global, including the following market information:
Global Masa Flour Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Masa Flour Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Masa Flour companies in 2021 (%)
The global Masa Flour market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Yellow Corn Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Masa Flour include Cargill, General Mills, Archer Daniels Midland, Gruma, Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Bunge, Grupo Bimbo, Associated British Foods and C.H. Guenther & Son, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Masa Flour manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Masa Flour Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Masa Flour Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Yellow Corn
- White Corn
Global Masa Flour Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Masa Flour Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Industrial
- Retail
- Food Services
- Others
Global Masa Flour Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Masa Flour Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Masa Flour revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Masa Flour revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Masa Flour sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
- Key companies Masa Flour sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Cargill
- General Mills
- Archer Daniels Midland
- Gruma
- Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods
- Bunge
- Grupo Bimbo
- Associated British Foods
- C.H. Guenther & Son
- Ingredion
- LifeLine Foods
- SEMO Milling
