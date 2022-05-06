Fatty Primary Amines Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Fatty Primary Amines market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
by Technology Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fatty Primary Amines include Akzo Nobel, Solvay, Kao Chem, Global Amines, Evonik, Ecogreen Oleochemicals, NOF Group, Sichuan Tianyu Oleochemical and Zhejiang Wansheng, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fatty Primary Amines manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fatty Primary Amines Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Fatty Primary Amines Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- by Technology
- Hydrogenation
- Distillation
- by Material
- Lauryl Amine
- Coconut Alkyl Amine
- Stearyl Amine
- Palmityl Amine
- Others
Global Fatty Primary Amines Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Fatty Primary Amines Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Textile Chemicals
- Oilfield Chemicals
- Daily Chemical
- Water Treatment
- Others
Global Fatty Primary Amines Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Fatty Primary Amines Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Fatty Primary Amines revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Fatty Primary Amines revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Fatty Primary Amines sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Fatty Primary Amines sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Akzo Nobel
- Solvay
- Kao Chem
- Global Amines
- Evonik
- Ecogreen Oleochemicals
- NOF Group
- Sichuan Tianyu Oleochemical
- Zhejiang Wansheng
- Shandong Fusite Oil Technology
- Tenghui Oil Chem
- Guangrao Kerui Biotechnology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fatty Primary Amines Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fatty Primary Amines Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fatty Primary Amines Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fatty Primary Amines Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fatty Primary Amines Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fatty Primary Amines Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fatty Primary Amines Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fatty Primary Amines Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fatty Primary Amines Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fatty Primary Amines Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fatty Primary Amines Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fatty Primary Amines Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fatty Primary Amines Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fatty Primary Amines Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fatty Primary Amines Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fatty Primary Amines Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
