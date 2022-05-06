Yaw Rate Sensors Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Yaw Rate Sensors in global, including the following market information:
Global Yaw Rate Sensors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Yaw Rate Sensors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
Global top five Yaw Rate Sensors companies in 2021 (%)
The global Yaw Rate Sensors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Piezoelectric Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Yaw Rate Sensors include Bosch, ZF, Continental, Baumer, DIS Sensors, Electrovac, Epson Electronics, InnaLabs and Kuebler Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Yaw Rate Sensors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Yaw Rate Sensors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Yaw Rate Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Piezoelectric Type
- Micromechanical Type
Global Yaw Rate Sensors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Yaw Rate Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Passenger Car
- Commercial Vehicle
Global Yaw Rate Sensors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Yaw Rate Sensors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Yaw Rate Sensors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Yaw Rate Sensors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Yaw Rate Sensors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Yaw Rate Sensors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Bosch
- ZF
- Continental
- Baumer
- DIS Sensors
- Electrovac
- Epson Electronics
- InnaLabs
- Kuebler Group
- Silicon Sensing
- SMT Elektronik
- Sparton
