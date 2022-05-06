Organic Phosphinate Flame Retardant Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Organic Phosphinate Flame Retardant market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Phosphate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Organic Phosphinate Flame Retardant include ICL, Lanxess, Daihachi Chemical Industry, Go Yen Chemical Industrial, Clariant, Novista, Adeka, Yoke Technology and Zhejiang Wansheng, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Organic Phosphinate Flame Retardant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Organic Phosphinate Flame Retardant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Organic Phosphinate Flame Retardant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Phosphate

Phosphite

Global Organic Phosphinate Flame Retardant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Organic Phosphinate Flame Retardant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Wire and Cable

Electronic and Electrical

Automobile

Construction

Others

Global Organic Phosphinate Flame Retardant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Organic Phosphinate Flame Retardant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Organic Phosphinate Flame Retardant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Organic Phosphinate Flame Retardant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Organic Phosphinate Flame Retardant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Organic Phosphinate Flame Retardant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ICL

Lanxess

Daihachi Chemical Industry

Go Yen Chemical Industrial

Clariant

Novista

Adeka

Yoke Technology

Zhejiang Wansheng

Hunan Chimical BV

Italmatch Chemicals

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Organic Phosphinate Flame Retardant Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Organic Phosphinate Flame Retardant Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Organic Phosphinate Flame Retardant Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Organic Phosphinate Flame Retardant Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Organic Phosphinate Flame Retardant Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Organic Phosphinate Flame Retardant Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Organic Phosphinate Flame Retardant Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Organic Phosphinate Flame Retardant Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Organic Phosphinate Flame Retardant Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Organic Phosphinate Flame Retardant Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Organic Phosphinate Flame Retardant Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Organic Phosphinate Flame Retardant Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Organic Phosphinate Flame Retardant Product Type

