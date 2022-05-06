Steering Angle Sensors Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Steering Angle Sensors in global, including the following market information:
Global Steering Angle Sensors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Steering Angle Sensors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
Global top five Steering Angle Sensors companies in 2021 (%)
The global Steering Angle Sensors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Digital Sensors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Steering Angle Sensors include Bosch, Delphi, Bourns, Standard Motor Products, Hamamatsu, Danfoss and Kyowa, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Steering Angle Sensors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Steering Angle Sensors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Steering Angle Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Digital Sensors
- Analog Sensors
Global Steering Angle Sensors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Steering Angle Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Passenger Car
- Commercial Vehicle
Global Steering Angle Sensors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Steering Angle Sensors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Steering Angle Sensors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Steering Angle Sensors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Steering Angle Sensors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Steering Angle Sensors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Bosch
- Delphi
- Bourns
- Standard Motor Products
- Hamamatsu
- Danfoss
- Kyowa
