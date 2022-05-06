Rubber Grade Petroleum Resin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Rubber Grade Petroleum Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
C5 Petroleum Resin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Rubber Grade Petroleum Resin include ExxonMobil, Eastman, TOTAL(Cray Valley), ZEON, Neville, Shangdong Qilong, Zibo Luhua, Zhejiang Henghe and Puyang Changyu, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Rubber Grade Petroleum Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Rubber Grade Petroleum Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Rubber Grade Petroleum Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- C5 Petroleum Resin
- C9 Petroleum Resin
- C5/C9 Petroleum Resin
Global Rubber Grade Petroleum Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Rubber Grade Petroleum Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Natural Rubber
- Synthetic Rubber
Global Rubber Grade Petroleum Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Rubber Grade Petroleum Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Rubber Grade Petroleum Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Rubber Grade Petroleum Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Rubber Grade Petroleum Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Rubber Grade Petroleum Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- ExxonMobil
- Eastman
- TOTAL(Cray Valley)
- ZEON
- Neville
- Shangdong Qilong
- Zibo Luhua
- Zhejiang Henghe
- Puyang Changyu
- Henan G&D
- Jinhai Chengguang
- Shandong Huike Petrochemical
