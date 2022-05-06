Rubber Grade Petroleum Resin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Rubber Grade Petroleum Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

C5 Petroleum Resin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rubber Grade Petroleum Resin include ExxonMobil, Eastman, TOTAL(Cray Valley), ZEON, Neville, Shangdong Qilong, Zibo Luhua, Zhejiang Henghe and Puyang Changyu, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Rubber Grade Petroleum Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rubber Grade Petroleum Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Rubber Grade Petroleum Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

C5 Petroleum Resin

C9 Petroleum Resin

C5/C9 Petroleum Resin

Global Rubber Grade Petroleum Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Rubber Grade Petroleum Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Natural Rubber

Synthetic Rubber

Global Rubber Grade Petroleum Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Rubber Grade Petroleum Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rubber Grade Petroleum Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rubber Grade Petroleum Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Rubber Grade Petroleum Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Rubber Grade Petroleum Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ExxonMobil

Eastman

TOTAL(Cray Valley)

ZEON

Neville

Shangdong Qilong

Zibo Luhua

Zhejiang Henghe

Puyang Changyu

Henan G&D

Jinhai Chengguang

Shandong Huike Petrochemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Rubber Grade Petroleum Resin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Rubber Grade Petroleum Resin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Rubber Grade Petroleum Resin Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Rubber Grade Petroleum Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Rubber Grade Petroleum Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Rubber Grade Petroleum Resin Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Rubber Grade Petroleum Resin Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Rubber Grade Petroleum Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Rubber Grade Petroleum Resin Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Rubber Grade Petroleum Resin Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Rubber Grade Petroleum Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rubber Grade Petroleum Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Rubber Grade Petroleum Resin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rubber Grade Petroleum Resin Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rubber Grade Petroleum Resin Companies

