Cogeneration (CHP) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Combined heat and power (CHP) is a highly efficient process that captures and utilizes the heat that is a by-product of the electricity generation process. By generating heat and power simultaneously, CHP can reduce carbon emissions by up to 30% compared to the separate means of conventional generation via a boiler and power station.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cogeneration (CHP) in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Cogeneration (CHP) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
>1MW Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cogeneration (CHP) include Siemens, BOSCH THERMOTECHNIK, GE, E.ON, ABB, 2G Energy, BDR Thermea Group, Caterpillar and Centrica, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cogeneration (CHP) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cogeneration (CHP) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cogeneration (CHP) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- >1MW
- 50kW ~ 1 MW
- < 50kW
Global Cogeneration (CHP) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Office Buildings
- Hospital
- Others
Global Cogeneration (CHP) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Cogeneration (CHP) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Cogeneration (CHP) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Siemens
- BOSCH THERMOTECHNIK
- GE
- E.ON
- ABB
- 2G Energy
- BDR Thermea Group
- Caterpillar
- Centrica
- CAPSTONE TURBINE CORP.
- Edina
- Ameresco
- Exelon
- E3 NV
- Energía Proactiva
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cogeneration (CHP) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cogeneration (CHP) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cogeneration (CHP) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cogeneration (CHP) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cogeneration (CHP) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cogeneration (CHP) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cogeneration (CHP) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cogeneration (CHP) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Cogeneration (CHP) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Cogeneration (CHP) Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cogeneration (CHP) Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cogeneration (CHP) Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cogeneration (CHP) Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
