Polyacrylate Rubber (ACM) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

ACM or simply acrylate rubber consists of a polymerized ester and a curing monomer. Ethyl acrylate rubber has a good resistance to heat and mineral oil; on the other hand butyl acrylate has a better cold flexibility. Polyacrylate has a good resistance to mineral oil, oxygen and ozone even at high temperatures. The water compatibility and cold flexibility of ACM are significantly worse than with NBR.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyacrylate Rubber (ACM) in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/146409/global-polyacrylate-rubber-forecast-market-2022-2028-618

Global Polyacrylate Rubber (ACM) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polyacrylate Rubber (ACM) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)

Global top five Polyacrylate Rubber (ACM) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyacrylate Rubber (ACM) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Heat Resistant Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyacrylate Rubber (ACM) include ZEON, Seal & Design, EMI Seals & Gaskets, RADO Gummi GmbH, Clwyd Compounders, HEXPOL, Nordkra, Changxin Rubber and Jiujiang Do Well Tech. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyacrylate Rubber (ACM) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyacrylate Rubber (ACM) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Polyacrylate Rubber (ACM) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Heat Resistant

Low Temperature Resistant

Global Polyacrylate Rubber (ACM) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Polyacrylate Rubber (ACM) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive Seals

Automotive Hose

Other

Global Polyacrylate Rubber (ACM) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Polyacrylate Rubber (ACM) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyacrylate Rubber (ACM) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyacrylate Rubber (ACM) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyacrylate Rubber (ACM) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)

Key companies Polyacrylate Rubber (ACM) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ZEON

Seal & Design

EMI Seals & Gaskets

RADO Gummi GmbH

Clwyd Compounders

HEXPOL

Nordkra

Changxin Rubber

Jiujiang Do Well Tech

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/146409/global-polyacrylate-rubber-forecast-market-2022-2028-618

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polyacrylate Rubber (ACM) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polyacrylate Rubber (ACM) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polyacrylate Rubber (ACM) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polyacrylate Rubber (ACM) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polyacrylate Rubber (ACM) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polyacrylate Rubber (ACM) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polyacrylate Rubber (ACM) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polyacrylate Rubber (ACM) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polyacrylate Rubber (ACM) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polyacrylate Rubber (ACM) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polyacrylate Rubber (ACM) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyacrylate Rubber (ACM) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyacrylate Rubber (ACM) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyacrylate Rubber (ACM) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyacrylate Rubber (ACM) Companies

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/