Lighting-as-a-Service Market Set to Record Exponential Growth by 2027

Market Highlights

Lighting-as-a-service market 2020 is on track to obtain a valuation of USD 814.59 million by 2023, affirms Market Research Future (MRFR). MRFR also affirms that the market can advance at an exceptional rate of 47.73% during the forecast time frame (somewhere in the range of 2018 and 2023). We will furnish COVID-19 impact analysis with the report, offering a broad market evaluation post the coronavirus disease outbreak.

Top Boosters and Main Challenges

The rapid flood in the global economy has prompted business innovations across each industry, with a major advancement being the presentation of ‘something-as-a-service’ model. The lighting-as-a-service/LaaS has arisen as an original conveyance service in the lighting industry. The rising adoption of LaaS is the consequence of various present moment and long haul benefits, including enhanced energy proficiency, better control of assets and increased cost savings.

A majority of LaaS suppliers along with various end clients are able to leverage the advantages of a broad range of digital analytics, with IoT standing at the vanguard. The lighting-as-a-service market has gained enormous traction among organizations who want a vast array of advantages of utilizing the LED innovation. The majority of the end-clients, primarily restaurants, hospitals and government facilities are centered around massive energy and cost savings, which directs their shine on the utilization of LED lights, leading to high benefits for the LaaS market.

Several leading companies are profoundly centered around new development strategies to expand their share in the global market, with the adoption of items launches, consolidations and acquisitions and partnerships and collaborations, which also prompt expansion of the lighting as a service market.

For instance, in June 2020, TLD/The Lighting Designer software launched a cloud-based specification and configuration apparatus with a sole aim to transform the lighting as a service industry, while helping the company profitability. This instrument is a combination of lighting control frameworks, lighting installation specification and electrical plan, which allows individuals from assorted fields to fabricate broad technical plans.

Segmentation:

Lighting-as-a-Service (LaaS) Market has been considered for component, installation as well as application.

The component-wise sections are software, services and luminaries & controls.

Depending on installation, the market segments can be indoor as well as outdoor.

The various application areas covered in the market study include industrial, commercial, and more.

Regional Insight

The geographical dissection of the market for Lighting-as-a-Service comprises Europe, North America, Asia Pacific/APAC, as well as RoW/the rest of the world.

Between 2018 and 2023, North America could be the market leader for lighting-as-a-service, as a result of the presence of strict government regulations with regard to use of lighting systems that facilitate energy saving. This has compelled companies to uptake energy efficient lighting systems, which favors the regional market to a large extent. The dense population of leading vendors in the United States and the presence of an advanced infrastructure that enables fast penetration of the latest lighting technologies can also result in market expansion in the region. The high number of smart cities in the region along with the accelerated deployment of IoT for designing as well as functioning of lighting products can be a significant boosting factor in the market.

Europe, in addition to be the second leading market, can also procure the highest expansion rate in the years to come. The market thrives on the back of the escalating developments in the infrastructure and the surge in government policies that promote the sales of lighting as a service. The frequent technological advancements like IoT connected devices and the surging demand for energy-efficient and smart lighting services have also provided the regional market with massive impetus.

Leading Market Competitors

Some of the leading market competitors that have been listed in the MRFR report include UrbanVolt (Ireland), Enlighted Inc. (US), Sparkfund (US), Lunera Lighting (US), Metrus Energy, Inc. (US), Itelecom (Chile), Cree Inc. (US), Valoya Oy (Finland), General Electric Lighting (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Igor Inc. (US), Zumtobel Group AG (Austria), RCG Lighthouse (Latvia), SIB Lighting (US), to mention a few.

Favorable regulations imposed by governments everywhere have promoted the demand for energy efficient lighting systems, which has resulted in the development of Lumiere infrastructure. This scenario promises a host of lucrative opportunities for the leading players, who are focused on enhancing their presence in untapped regions. To do so, most of these companies are entering partnerships, agreements and launching new and advanced products to boost their market position.

To cite a reference, in June 2020, Hardware Resources launched TandemLED, which is a white LED lighting technology that offers users with the ability to adjust the LED lights from 2,700K (Warm White) to 5,000K (Daylight White), in addition to every white color temperature that comes in between.

Lighting-as-a-Service Market Research Report, by Component (Luminaries & Controls, Software, Services), Installation (Indoor, Outdoor), Application (Commercial, Industrial, Others) – Global Forecast till 2027

