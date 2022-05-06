High Purity Carbon Tetrafluoride Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Tetrafluoromethane, also known as carbon tetrafluoride or R-14, is the simplest fluorocarbon (CF4). It has a very high bond strength due to the nature of the carbon–fluorine bond. Its high-purity gas and its mixed gas with high-purity oxygen are currently the most widely used plasma etching gases in the microelectronics industry

This report contains market size and forecasts of High Purity Carbon Tetrafluoride in global, including the following market information:

Global High Purity Carbon Tetrafluoride Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global High Purity Carbon Tetrafluoride Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five High Purity Carbon Tetrafluoride companies in 2021 (%)

The global High Purity Carbon Tetrafluoride market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

4N ~ 4.9N Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High Purity Carbon Tetrafluoride include Linde, Air Liquide, Showa Denko, Chengdu Kemeite Special Gas, Liming Research Institute of Chemical Industry, Huate Gas and Fujian Yongjing Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the High Purity Carbon Tetrafluoride manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High Purity Carbon Tetrafluoride Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global High Purity Carbon Tetrafluoride Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

4N ~ 4.9N

5N ~ 6N

Global High Purity Carbon Tetrafluoride Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global High Purity Carbon Tetrafluoride Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Semiconductor

Electronic Component

Solar Cell

Others

Global High Purity Carbon Tetrafluoride Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global High Purity Carbon Tetrafluoride Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High Purity Carbon Tetrafluoride revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High Purity Carbon Tetrafluoride revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies High Purity Carbon Tetrafluoride sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies High Purity Carbon Tetrafluoride sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Linde

Air Liquide

Showa Denko

Chengdu Kemeite Special Gas

Liming Research Institute of Chemical Industry

Huate Gas

Fujian Yongjing Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 High Purity Carbon Tetrafluoride Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global High Purity Carbon Tetrafluoride Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global High Purity Carbon Tetrafluoride Overall Market Size

2.1 Global High Purity Carbon Tetrafluoride Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global High Purity Carbon Tetrafluoride Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global High Purity Carbon Tetrafluoride Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top High Purity Carbon Tetrafluoride Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global High Purity Carbon Tetrafluoride Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global High Purity Carbon Tetrafluoride Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global High Purity Carbon Tetrafluoride Sales by Companies

3.5 Global High Purity Carbon Tetrafluoride Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Purity Carbon Tetrafluoride Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers High Purity Carbon Tetrafluoride Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Purity Carbon Tetrafluoride Players in Global Market

